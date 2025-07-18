Left Menu

Gold Heist in Delhi: Trust Betrayed at a Hotel Stay

A man was robbed of over 1,340 grams of gold jewellery allegedly by his friend, who spiked his food. The incident took place at a hotel in Delhi. A police complaint has been filed, and efforts are underway to nab the accused and recover the stolen gold.

An alarming incident has emerged from central Delhi where gold jewellery weighing over 1,340 grams was stolen from a man who had his food spiked by a friend at a Paharganj hotel, a police officer disclosed recently.

The complaint, filed by Pardeep Kumar, states that while staying with his friend Prabh Singh in the hotel, Singh allegedly drugged his meal on the night of July 8 and vanished with the gold, valued at over Rs 13 lakh. Both the parties involved are residents of Amritsar, the officer added.

A case has since been registered under Sections 123 and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and police are diligently reviewing CCTV footage and interrogating hotel staff in their pursuit of the perpetrator and retrieval of the stolen items.

