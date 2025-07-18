US State Department's New Approach to Overseas Elections

The US State Department is redefining its approach to commenting on international elections, focusing strictly on scenarios where there's vital American interest. This shift comes as part of a broader tactic to put 'America First', respecting the sovereignty of foreign nations.

New instructions sent to embassies and consulates advise against ideological statements, aligning with President Trump's policy of respecting international sovereignty. Under the new guidelines, statements regarding election outcomes will be made only when they are aligned with US interests.

Historically known for critiquing elections globally, especially in authoritarian territories, the department's new directive limits public statements to congratulate winners and highlight shared interests. Critiques on election integrity will be avoided unless sanctioned by senior officials in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)