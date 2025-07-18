Cyprus Conflict: Uneasy Talks, Unmet Expectations

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed disappointment over the limited outcomes from his discussions with the rival leaders of Cyprus, a nation divided since 1974. Despite some progress on agreed initiatives, substantial differences remain between the Greek and Turkish Cypriot parties.

Guterres described the meetings as 'constructive' but emphasized the long path to resolving the island's complex issues, which are rooted in historic animosities and conflicting political aspirations. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, who demands a two-state solution, expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of a new agreement on border crossings.

Greek Cypriots oppose partition, fearing Turkey's influence over the island's future. Negotiations have been at a standstill since 2017, but trust-building measures and talks on issues such as environmental initiatives and civil society engagement have provided some progress, albeit limited.