Cyprus Conflict: Uneasy Talks, Unmet Expectations
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held meetings with rival Cypriot leaders with minimal results in resolving the island's division. Although progress was achieved in certain initiatives, disagreements persist. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar demands recognition of equal status, while Greek Cypriots resist partition, fearing Turkish control.
Guterres described the meetings as 'constructive' but emphasized the long path to resolving the island's complex issues, which are rooted in historic animosities and conflicting political aspirations. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, who demands a two-state solution, expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of a new agreement on border crossings.
Greek Cypriots oppose partition, fearing Turkey's influence over the island's future. Negotiations have been at a standstill since 2017, but trust-building measures and talks on issues such as environmental initiatives and civil society engagement have provided some progress, albeit limited.
