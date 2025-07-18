Left Menu

Bomb Threats Unsettle Delhi Schools, Sparks Swift Response

Two Delhi schools, Richmond School in Paschim Vihar and Abhinav Public School in Rohini, received bomb threats, prompting a swift response from multiple agencies and thorough checks, though no suspicious items were found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 08:47 IST
  • India

In an alarming incident, two schools in Delhi were targeted with bomb threats on Friday morning, according to officials from the Delhi Fire Services.

The threats were specifically directed at Richmond School located in Paschim Vihar and Abhinav Public School in Rohini's Sector 3. Prompt measures were taken to address the situation.

Joined by multiple agencies, emergency teams conducted exhaustive searches at the affected sites. Fortunately, no suspicious items have yet been discovered, officials confirmed.

