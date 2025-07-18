Left Menu

US Labels TRF a Global Terrorist Outfit, Strengthens India-US Counter-Terrorism Ties

India has welcomed the US decision to designate The Resistance Force (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Toiba, as a global terrorist organization. This move signifies strengthened India-US counter-terrorism cooperation. The TRF claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

On Friday, India lauded the US for officially designating Lashkar-e-Toiba's proxy, The Resistance Force (TRF), as a global terrorist group. This move was well-received by Indian officials, reinforcing the strong counter-terrorism ties between the two nations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commended US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for this crucial decision, highlighting it as a testament to the India-US collaborative stance against terrorism. He acknowledged the impact on social media, emphasizing the significance of the US's recognition of TRF.

The TRF is responsible for several attacks, notably the Pahalgam attack, which marked the deadliest assault on Indian civilians since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The US State Department's designation signifies the Trump Administration's dedication to counterterrorism and seeking justice for affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

