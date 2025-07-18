Supreme Court Declines to Halt Lalu Yadav's Trial in Land-for-Jobs Case

The Supreme Court, on Friday, declined a plea to halt trial court proceedings against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the CBI's ongoing land-for-jobs case. The case involves accusations of irregular appointments during Yadav's term as railway minister.

In a strategic move, Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh of the Supreme Court urged the Delhi High Court to hasten their hearings on Yadav's plea seeking to quash the CBI's FIR. This decision follows an earlier rejection by the Delhi High Court to stay proceedings.

The contentious case centers around appointments in the Indian Railways' West Central Zone that allegedly involved land parcels transferred to Yadav's family or associates in exchange for jobs, spotlighting allegations of corruption and nepotism in his previous political roles.