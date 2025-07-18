Left Menu

Ex-MP's Arrest Casts Spotlight on Andaman Bank Scam

Former Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma was arrested by the CID in connection with the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank loan irregularities case. Increased scrutiny follows accusations of overlooking CIBIL reports and mandatory documents by the bank's managing committee when sanctioning loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:25 IST
Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move, the CID detained former Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma on Friday over irregularities linked to the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank Ltd (ANSCBL) loan case, authorities confirmed.

Sharma, once a chairman of ANSCBL, was apprehended at a private Port Blair hospital during treatment for health issues. According to police statements, a coordinated arrest was executed involving senior officers at the hospital, while legal proceedings await court directives. Police indicated that a medical reassessment could be pursued if needed.

An FIR, registered on May 15, accused Sharma and several associates, including former bank officials, of disregarding crucial loan procedures. Police investigations pointed to flawed financial tracking leading to multiple arrests since June. Allegations include sanctioned loans without proper documentation and oversight by ANSCBL's committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

