David Rhodes Eyes Comeback at CBS News Amid Skydance Merger
David Rhodes, former CBS News head, may return to CBS News leadership if Skydance's acquisition of Paramount closes. The $8.4-billion merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media is pending FCC approval, according to reports from Puck news.
David Rhodes, known for his previous leadership roles at CBS News and Sky, is reportedly in discussions to return to CBS News. This potential comeback hinges on the successful acquisition of Paramount by Skydance Media, as revealed by Puck news.
The high-profile merger, valued at $8.4 billion, is currently under review by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission. Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, is seeking regulatory approval to finalize this transaction.
The outcome of these developments could see Rhodes reclaiming a pivotal role in the network, marking a significant shift in the media landscape.
