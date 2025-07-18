David Rhodes Eyes Comeback at CBS News Amid Skydance Merger

David Rhodes, known for his previous leadership roles at CBS News and Sky, is reportedly in discussions to return to CBS News. This potential comeback hinges on the successful acquisition of Paramount by Skydance Media, as revealed by Puck news.

The high-profile merger, valued at $8.4 billion, is currently under review by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission. Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS, is seeking regulatory approval to finalize this transaction.

The outcome of these developments could see Rhodes reclaiming a pivotal role in the network, marking a significant shift in the media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)