New Leadership at Kushabhau Thakre University: Manoj Dayal Appointed as Vice Chancellor

In a significant development for the academic landscape of Chhattisgarh, Governor Ramen Deka has appointed Manoj Dayal as the Vice Chancellor of Kushabhau Thakre University of Journalism and Mass Communication (KTUJMC) in Raipur. Dayal, a distinguished professor at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar, Haryana, brings with him years of experience in the field of mass communication.

The announcement was made official through an order by Governor Secretary CR Prasanna. Dayal's appointment is fulfilled under the provisions of the Chhattisgarh KTUJMC Act 2004. This leadership transition comes after a year-long interim period overseen by Raipur divisional commissioner and IAS officer, Mahadev Kavre.

Founded in 2004, KTUJMC remains the sole institution dedicated to journalism and mass communication in the state. Situated in Kathadih village, close to Raipur city, the university is expected to continue its growth and prominence under Dayal's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)