Supreme Court Rejects PIL Against BPSC Chairperson Appointment
The Supreme Court dismissed a PIL challenging Bihar Public Service Commission Chairperson Parmar Ravi Manubhai's appointment. The court cautioned the petitioner against factless PILs. Allegations of Parmar's involvement in a corruption case sparked the plea, but the court found no grounds for questioning the appointment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:18 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which contested the appointment of Bihar Public Service Commission Chairperson, Parmar Ravi Manubhai.
Justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar, who presided over the case, advised the petitioner Brajesh to refrain from filing factless PILs, cautioning against the pursuit of publicity over substantiated claims.
The plea, filed on February 3, alleged that Parmar's appointment contravened constitutional mandates due to his involvement in a pending corruption case. Despite these claims, the apex court found no substantial basis for the petition and consequently dismissed it.
