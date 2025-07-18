Supreme Court Rejects PIL Against BPSC Chairperson Appointment

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which contested the appointment of Bihar Public Service Commission Chairperson, Parmar Ravi Manubhai.

Justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar, who presided over the case, advised the petitioner Brajesh to refrain from filing factless PILs, cautioning against the pursuit of publicity over substantiated claims.

The plea, filed on February 3, alleged that Parmar's appointment contravened constitutional mandates due to his involvement in a pending corruption case. Despite these claims, the apex court found no substantial basis for the petition and consequently dismissed it.