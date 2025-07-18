MLA Protest Sparks Tension at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan

Mumbai police have filed charges against NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and several others for hindering public servants' duties during a protest at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, according to officials.

In the early hours, Awhad was forcibly removed by the police as he opposed the detention of his supporter, Nitin Deshmukh, who was allegedly assaulted by BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's supporters amid a scuffle in the legislative building a day prior.

A police source revealed that Awhad stationed himself in front of a police vehicle at the site, demanding Deshmukh's release and accusing the officials of unfair enforcement actions. Despite requests to relocate, Awhad was physically taken away. Meanwhile, MLA Rohit Pawar confronted a police officer at Azad Maidan police station over the incident.