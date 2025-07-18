AAP Slams BJP: Delhi Schools Gripped by Bomb Threats, 'Jungle Raj' Claims Surface

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ramped up its criticisms against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as schools in Delhi faced a series of bomb threats, heightening fears for student safety across the capital.

AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj condemned the government, citing a climate of distress among parents forced to retrieve their children from school under duress.

The party alleged a lack of swift governmental action to safeguard public welfare, with more than 45 schools targeted and families traumatized over the incidents. Meanwhile, Delhi Police initiated evacuation processes but were criticized for the prolonged absence of a robust response strategy.