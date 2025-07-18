Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves Sweeping Reforms to Enhance Education, Security, and Child Protection

On Friday, the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet, under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, sanctioned key reforms focused on bolstering technical education, internal security, and child protection. These measures aim to drive forward public service efficiency and employment generation in the region.

A notable decision includes creating 34 roles for Government Engineering College in Toru, Papum Pare district, to enhance technical education. For security, the cabinet approved adding the 6th Indian Reserve Battalion to improve policing and create job opportunities.

In child protection, guidelines for support under the POCSO Act were adopted, while new regulations were introduced for government housing allocation. Additional legal and forensic roles were created, and reforms in civil aviation and veterinary departments underscore a comprehensive strategy to advance governance and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)