Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves Sweeping Reforms to Enhance Education, Security, and Child Protection

The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has approved significant measures, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, to advance technical education, internal security with a new reserve battalion, child protection under the POCSO Act, and transparent housing allocation, alongside boosting administrative and legal efficiency for improved governance and public service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet, under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, sanctioned key reforms focused on bolstering technical education, internal security, and child protection. These measures aim to drive forward public service efficiency and employment generation in the region.

A notable decision includes creating 34 roles for Government Engineering College in Toru, Papum Pare district, to enhance technical education. For security, the cabinet approved adding the 6th Indian Reserve Battalion to improve policing and create job opportunities.

In child protection, guidelines for support under the POCSO Act were adopted, while new regulations were introduced for government housing allocation. Additional legal and forensic roles were created, and reforms in civil aviation and veterinary departments underscore a comprehensive strategy to advance governance and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

