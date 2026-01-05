BJP Rallies Against Karnataka's Housing Allocation for Evictees

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on Monday against the Karnataka government's move to provide housing to individuals displaced following recent eviction actions in Kogilu. The protest, held on Bagalur Main Road and dubbed 'Save Kogilu, Remove Illegal Immigrants,' was led by state BJP president B Y Vijayendra and other senior party members.

Addressing the media, senior BJP leader R Ashoka stated that the demonstration aimed to safeguard Karnataka's land for its people. He accused the police of unfairly stopping BJP workers from reaching the protest site, linking the controversy to politics in neighbouring Kerala and criticizing Congress for exploiting the situation for political gains.

BJP leaders including Vijayendra and C N Ashwath Narayan expressed dismay over the state government's decision to provide housing to alleged illegal migrants, claiming millions of deserving applicants remain unaccommodated. They vowed to challenge the decisions legally and accused the government of prioritizing vote-bank politics over genuine need.

