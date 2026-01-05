Left Menu

BJP Rallies Against Karnataka's Housing Allocation for Evictees

The BJP staged a protest in Karnataka against the state government's plan to allocate housing to evictees from a recent encroachment removal in Kogilu. Led by BJP state president Vijayendra and senior leaders, the protest criticized the allocation to alleged illegal migrants and the politicization of land distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 16:04 IST
BJP Rallies Against Karnataka's Housing Allocation for Evictees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on Monday against the Karnataka government's move to provide housing to individuals displaced following recent eviction actions in Kogilu. The protest, held on Bagalur Main Road and dubbed 'Save Kogilu, Remove Illegal Immigrants,' was led by state BJP president B Y Vijayendra and other senior party members.

Addressing the media, senior BJP leader R Ashoka stated that the demonstration aimed to safeguard Karnataka's land for its people. He accused the police of unfairly stopping BJP workers from reaching the protest site, linking the controversy to politics in neighbouring Kerala and criticizing Congress for exploiting the situation for political gains.

BJP leaders including Vijayendra and C N Ashwath Narayan expressed dismay over the state government's decision to provide housing to alleged illegal migrants, claiming millions of deserving applicants remain unaccommodated. They vowed to challenge the decisions legally and accused the government of prioritizing vote-bank politics over genuine need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Contested Civic Polls: MNS Leader Challenges 'Unopposed' Wins with High Court Petition

Contested Civic Polls: MNS Leader Challenges 'Unopposed' Wins with High Cour...

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Eases Age Limit for Police Recruitment

Uttar Pradesh Eases Age Limit for Police Recruitment

 India
3
Faf du Plessis Reflects on Career Transition from CSK to JSK

Faf du Plessis Reflects on Career Transition from CSK to JSK

 South Africa
4
U.S. Intervention in Venezuela: Energy Market Dynamics and Global Implications

U.S. Intervention in Venezuela: Energy Market Dynamics and Global Implicatio...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026