Tightened Security Measures in Maharashtra Legislature

The Maharashtra legislative assembly has implemented a strict no-visitor policy in the Vidhan Bhavan during session times, following a clash between supporters of two rival MLAs, NCP's Jitendra Awhad and BJP's Gopichand Padalkar. Speaker Rahul Narwekar made the declaration as tensions rose following the incident.

The altercation prompted Speaker Narwekar to propose the idea of forming a legislature ethics committee within a week. The move aims to ensure decorum is upheld within the legislative complex. This announcement came after the involved MLAs expressed regret over the incident inside the House.

In addition to the visitor ban, ministers are prohibited from conducting official meetings during sessions. MLAs will be held accountable for their entourages' conduct, with potential consequences for unruly behavior. On the day of the scuffle, Nitin Deshmukh and Sarjerao Takale were detained and may face consequences for breaching House privilege.

(With inputs from agencies.)