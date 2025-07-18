Acid Attack Ignites Outrage in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar

An autorickshaw driver has been taken into custody in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district following an alleged acid attack on a female home guard. The attack was reportedly in retaliation for being reprimanded over improper parking.

The incident occurred at a traffic junction in Kalol town, where the home guard was on duty managing traffic flow. After being scolded, the assailant, identified as Ashok Ravat, went home to retrieve a bottle of acid, speculated to be a toilet cleaner, and returned to commit the assault.

The home guard sustained minor injuries as only a few drops of acid made contact with her. The police arrested Ravat immediately following the attack, and the home guard received medical attention at a nearby hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)