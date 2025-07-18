Acid Attack Ignites Outrage in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar
An autorickshaw driver in Gujarat was arrested for throwing acid on a female home guard after she reprimanded him for improper parking. The incident took place in Gandhinagar's Kalol town, leaving the home guard with minor injuries. The accused, Ashok Ravat, was swiftly detained.
An autorickshaw driver has been taken into custody in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district following an alleged acid attack on a female home guard. The attack was reportedly in retaliation for being reprimanded over improper parking.
The incident occurred at a traffic junction in Kalol town, where the home guard was on duty managing traffic flow. After being scolded, the assailant, identified as Ashok Ravat, went home to retrieve a bottle of acid, speculated to be a toilet cleaner, and returned to commit the assault.
The home guard sustained minor injuries as only a few drops of acid made contact with her. The police arrested Ravat immediately following the attack, and the home guard received medical attention at a nearby hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)