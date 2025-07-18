Left Menu

Acid Attack Ignites Outrage in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar

An autorickshaw driver in Gujarat was arrested for throwing acid on a female home guard after she reprimanded him for improper parking. The incident took place in Gandhinagar's Kalol town, leaving the home guard with minor injuries. The accused, Ashok Ravat, was swiftly detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:33 IST
Acid Attack Ignites Outrage in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An autorickshaw driver has been taken into custody in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district following an alleged acid attack on a female home guard. The attack was reportedly in retaliation for being reprimanded over improper parking.

The incident occurred at a traffic junction in Kalol town, where the home guard was on duty managing traffic flow. After being scolded, the assailant, identified as Ashok Ravat, went home to retrieve a bottle of acid, speculated to be a toilet cleaner, and returned to commit the assault.

The home guard sustained minor injuries as only a few drops of acid made contact with her. The police arrested Ravat immediately following the attack, and the home guard received medical attention at a nearby hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025