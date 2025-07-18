Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Migrant Labourers

Two migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district were killed in a road accident near Mangarh village in Hoshiarpur district. The victims were hit by an unidentified vehicle while walking to work. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:47 IST
An unidentified vehicle claimed the lives of two migrant labourers on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road, authorities confirmed on Friday. The victims, Bablu and Ram Parsad, hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district and were residing in Bhana village for work.

Sub-Inspector Satpal Singh reported that the fatal incident occurred as the men were headed to Mangarh for employment. Bablu died instantly, while Ram Parsad, suffering from severe injuries, was transported to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya, where he later succumbed.

Police have registered an FIR and are conducting further investigations to identify the vehicle and driver responsible for the tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

