India Pushes for Timely UN Security Council Reforms
India has called for urgent UN Security Council reforms and stressed the importance of global cooperation through the 'Pact for the Future.' Ambassador Harish emphasized coherence with global bodies like the G20 and IMF, advocating for reforms in the Security Council to reflect current geopolitical realities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:18 IST
In a strong push for international reforms, India has called for immediate and time-bound changes to the UN Security Council.
Speaking at an informal dialogue, India's UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish stressed aligning with global bodies like the G20 and IMF, underlining the need for Council reforms to mirror modern geopolitical realities.
Harish emphasized India's commitment to the 'Pact for the Future,' a United Nations agreement aimed at fostering global cooperation in tackling current and future challenges.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IMF Collaborates with Senegal for Financial Transparency
Letsike Urges G20 to Turn Gender Equality Commitments Into Global Action
Maggie Sotyu Engages N Cape Communities on G20 Agenda for Inclusive Growth
Tonga Gets New IMF Forecasting Model to Tackle External and Domestic Economic Shocks
Green innovation and economic complexity drive resource efficiency in G20