India Pushes for Timely UN Security Council Reforms

In a strong push for international reforms, India has called for immediate and time-bound changes to the UN Security Council.

Speaking at an informal dialogue, India's UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish stressed aligning with global bodies like the G20 and IMF, underlining the need for Council reforms to mirror modern geopolitical realities.

Harish emphasized India's commitment to the 'Pact for the Future,' a United Nations agreement aimed at fostering global cooperation in tackling current and future challenges.