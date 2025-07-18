Left Menu

India Pushes for Timely UN Security Council Reforms

India has called for urgent UN Security Council reforms and stressed the importance of global cooperation through the 'Pact for the Future.' Ambassador Harish emphasized coherence with global bodies like the G20 and IMF, advocating for reforms in the Security Council to reflect current geopolitical realities.

In a strong push for international reforms, India has called for immediate and time-bound changes to the UN Security Council.

Speaking at an informal dialogue, India's UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish stressed aligning with global bodies like the G20 and IMF, underlining the need for Council reforms to mirror modern geopolitical realities.

Harish emphasized India's commitment to the 'Pact for the Future,' a United Nations agreement aimed at fostering global cooperation in tackling current and future challenges.

