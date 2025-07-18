Assam's Eviction Drive: Tensions Rise Over Illegal Land Encroachments
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claims people from regions like Manipur are illegally encroaching on lands in Assam. His government is committed to eviction, targeting illegal settlements, notably by outsiders. The ongoing issue includes political and socio-religious tensions, with large areas under cultivation by alleged encroachers.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Friday that individuals from Manipur are encroaching land in Assam, pledging firm government action to address illegal possessions, including forest lands.
Sarma highlighted a deliberate pattern in these encroachments, with small groups first settling and cultivating, eventually expanding into larger unauthorized communities.
In recent eviction raids, people from Manipur and other regions were found, casting doubt on local claims. The government plans further actions amid political implications and ethnic tensions.
