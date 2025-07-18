Left Menu

Assam's Eviction Drive: Tensions Rise Over Illegal Land Encroachments

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claims people from regions like Manipur are illegally encroaching on lands in Assam. His government is committed to eviction, targeting illegal settlements, notably by outsiders. The ongoing issue includes political and socio-religious tensions, with large areas under cultivation by alleged encroachers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-07-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 17:22 IST
Assam's Eviction Drive: Tensions Rise Over Illegal Land Encroachments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Friday that individuals from Manipur are encroaching land in Assam, pledging firm government action to address illegal possessions, including forest lands.

Sarma highlighted a deliberate pattern in these encroachments, with small groups first settling and cultivating, eventually expanding into larger unauthorized communities.

In recent eviction raids, people from Manipur and other regions were found, casting doubt on local claims. The government plans further actions amid political implications and ethnic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025