Assam's Eviction Drive: Tensions Rise Over Illegal Land Encroachments

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Friday that individuals from Manipur are encroaching land in Assam, pledging firm government action to address illegal possessions, including forest lands.

Sarma highlighted a deliberate pattern in these encroachments, with small groups first settling and cultivating, eventually expanding into larger unauthorized communities.

In recent eviction raids, people from Manipur and other regions were found, casting doubt on local claims. The government plans further actions amid political implications and ethnic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)