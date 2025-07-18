China Calls for Regional Cooperation After US Labels TRF as Terror Group

In response to the United States' designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a foreign terrorist organization, China has called for heightened counterterrorism cooperation among regional countries to ensure security and stability. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the April 22 Pahalgam attack but refrained from commenting explicitly on the US declaration regarding TRF's links to Lashkar-e-Tayyiba.

The US State Department's decision, as announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is poised to influence deliberations in the UN Security Council's 1267 Committee, which handles counter-terrorism sanctions. Major Pakistani terrorist entities and affiliates, like Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, as well as figures such as Hafiz Saeed, are already sanctioned under this regime.

In the aftermath of the attack, India responded with Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan, leading to a brief escalation with Pakistan. The two nations reached a ceasefire agreement on May 10 after days of drone and missile exchanges. The geopolitical implications of the US designation underline the ongoing complexities of regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)