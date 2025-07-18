High-Profile Fraudster Arrested in Mangaluru
Roshan Saldana, wanted for multiple financial fraud cases involving crores, was arrested by Mangaluru police. He deceived high-net-worth individuals by promising large loans. Seized items include forged documents and luxury goods. Saldana's recent transactions exceeded Rs 40 crore; investigations continue.
In a significant development, Mangaluru police have apprehended Roshan Saldana, a man implicated in several financial frauds totaling hundreds of crores.
Saldana, who had been on the run, was captured at his residence following a tip-off. The Central Crime Branch led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police conducted the operation.
Investigations suggest that Saldana lured affluent individuals with false promises of substantial loans in exchange for a small percentage upfront, which he used to defraud them. Several deceptive items, including cheques and forged documents, were seized. His recent financial dealings amounted to over Rs 40 crore.
