Saket Court Lawyers Protest Against FIR Bias

The Saket Court Bar Association has decided to abstain from work on July 19 in protest against an FIR filed against some lawyers. They allege police bias in the registration of FIRs against lawyers while shielding errant officers. Members are advised not to appear in court and proxy counsels will represent their interests.

The Saket Court Bar Association has announced that its members will abstain from work on July 19 as a protest measure against a First Information Report (FIR) filed against some of its members.

During a meeting of its executive committee, a circular was issued expressing strong resentment towards police actions, which the bar describes as having a biased approach in registering FIRs against lawyers, while allegedly endeavoring to shield offending police officials.

The association unanimously resolved that proxy counsels would represent the lawyers' interests in court to prevent inconvenience to litigants. The notice, signed by association secretary Anil Kumar Basoya, called on members to avoid appearing physically or virtually in court.

