Cardinal Pizzaballa's Humanitarian Mission in Gaza Following Church Strike

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa visited Gaza to provide aid after the Israeli strike on a Catholic church, questioning Israel's explanation of the incident. Accompanied by Theophilos III, he brought supplies and expressed commitment to a Catholic presence. Vatican officials criticized Israel's explanation, demanding protection for civilians and worship sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:28 IST
Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa entered Gaza on Friday, aiming to deliver aid to victims affected by Israel's airstrike on Gaza's sole Catholic church. The strike claimed three lives and injured others, including the parish priest, sparking international concern and calls for clarity from Israeli authorities.

The pivotal church, a sanctuary for hundreds of Palestinians amidst ongoing conflict, was hit by the strike, drawing skepticism from Vatican officials regarding Israel's claims of an accident. As the Vatican's editorial director pointed out, prior investigations into similar incidents have been unsatisfactory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attributed the incident to 'stray ammunition' and confirmed an ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, Cardinal Pizzaballa, alongside Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III, delivered essential aid to the enclave, emphasizing their mission to support the beleaguered community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

