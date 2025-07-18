Tragedy Strikes at LA County Sheriff's Facility

At least three people have been reported dead following an explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department facility. The incident occurred on Friday morning, according to US Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Although the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has not confirmed any fatalities, California Governor Gavin Newsom's office has confirmed being briefed on the matter. The explosion reportedly took place at the Sheriff's Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles around 7:30 am.

Aerial footage from KABC-TV revealed that the explosion happened in a parking lot packed with sheriff patrol cars and box trucks. Both the US Attorney's Office and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have responded to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)