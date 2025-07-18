Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at LA County Sheriff's Facility

An explosion occurred at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department facility, reportedly killing at least three people. The incident transpired at the LA County Sheriff's Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles. California Governor Gavin Newsom has been informed of the situation as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

At least three people have been reported dead following an explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department facility. The incident occurred on Friday morning, according to US Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Although the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has not confirmed any fatalities, California Governor Gavin Newsom's office has confirmed being briefed on the matter. The explosion reportedly took place at the Sheriff's Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles around 7:30 am.

Aerial footage from KABC-TV revealed that the explosion happened in a parking lot packed with sheriff patrol cars and box trucks. Both the US Attorney's Office and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have responded to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

