Tragedy Strikes at LA County Sheriff's Facility
An explosion occurred at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department facility, reportedly killing at least three people. The incident transpired at the LA County Sheriff's Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles. California Governor Gavin Newsom has been informed of the situation as investigations continue.
- Country:
- United States
At least three people have been reported dead following an explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department facility. The incident occurred on Friday morning, according to US Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Although the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has not confirmed any fatalities, California Governor Gavin Newsom's office has confirmed being briefed on the matter. The explosion reportedly took place at the Sheriff's Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles around 7:30 am.
Aerial footage from KABC-TV revealed that the explosion happened in a parking lot packed with sheriff patrol cars and box trucks. Both the US Attorney's Office and the Los Angeles County Fire Department have responded to the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fireworks Facility Explosion Leaves Seven Missing in Northern California
Outcry Over Tamil Nadu Custodial Deaths
Fireworks Warehouse Tragedy Shakes California
Heart attack-related deaths surge in Karnataka's Hassan district, toll reaches 22 in 40 days
Officials confirm deaths after flash floods in central Texas