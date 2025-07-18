Left Menu

Mysterious Death in Baran Spurs Murder Investigation

A 55-year-old clerk, Anuj Singoria, was found dead at a woman's house in Baran, Rajasthan. His body showed signs of assault. The police have registered a murder case, following the family's accusation against the woman. Investigations are ongoing, pending autopsy results.

Updated: 18-07-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:13 IST
A 55-year-old man, Anuj Singoria, was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances at a female acquaintance's residence in Baran, Rajasthan, prompting the authorities to open a murder investigation, officials announced on Friday.

Singoria, a clerk at the Baran district court, was found in Balajinagar colony, his body showing signs of assault. Police are awaiting post-mortem results to confirm the exact cause of death, explained Circle Inspector Yogesh Chouhan.

After the woman's call claiming Singoria's health had worsened, his family rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Accusations of foul play have been made against the woman, with police collecting forensic samples and launching further investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

