Unveiling the Drone Dilemma: Iraq’s Unseen Battlefront in Israel-Iran Conflict

According to a recent investigation, drones that targeted Iraqi military bases amid the Israel-Iran conflict were manufactured outside but launched from Iraqi soil, raising security concerns in the region.

Despite reaching 'decisive findings', the investigative report, commissioned by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, fell short of identifying the perpetrators of these coordinated drone strikes. The attacks largely affected radar systems at Camp Taji and Imam Ali Base, compromising military assets, including those housing US troops.

Iraqi military spokesperson Sabah Al-Naaman confirmed that the drones were of a singular type, suggesting a unified orchestrator, though specific identities remain undisclosed. As legal actions loom, tensions escalate with recent drone attacks on oil fields in Kurdistan, highlighting strained relations between central Iraqi authorities and Kurdish leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)