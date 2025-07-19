Left Menu

Luxury Car Scam Duo Nabbed: Inside the Rs 2 Crore Fraud Operation

A couple, Jagmeet Singh and Amrita Kaur, was arrested for allegedly defrauding victims of Rs 2 crore through luxury car advertisements on an online marketplace. They used the ill-gotten money to purchase and then sell jewellery. The couple admitted to 15 similar scams, with Jagmeet previously jailed for related crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 19-07-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 01:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A couple residing in Sector 77's Palam Hills Society has been apprehended in connection with defrauding individuals of approximately Rs 2 crore through fake luxury car ads online. The suspects utilized the illicit funds to maintain a lavish lifestyle, according to Friday's police statement.

The accused, Jagmeet Singh and Amrita Kaur, conducted their operations by contacting luxury car sellers on OLX, making small payments to remove original listings, and reposting the ads as their own. A fraudulent advance payment complaint filed on April 1 led to their arrest, authorities disclosed.

Additional investigations revealed that Amrita orchestrated the schemes while Jagmeet managed the transactions, with the latter previously serving short jail terms for similar offenses. Six other fraud cases are also registered against Jagmeet, a senior police officer confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

