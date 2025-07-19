Luxury Car Scam Duo Nabbed: Inside the Rs 2 Crore Fraud Operation

A couple residing in Sector 77's Palam Hills Society has been apprehended in connection with defrauding individuals of approximately Rs 2 crore through fake luxury car ads online. The suspects utilized the illicit funds to maintain a lavish lifestyle, according to Friday's police statement.

The accused, Jagmeet Singh and Amrita Kaur, conducted their operations by contacting luxury car sellers on OLX, making small payments to remove original listings, and reposting the ads as their own. A fraudulent advance payment complaint filed on April 1 led to their arrest, authorities disclosed.

Additional investigations revealed that Amrita orchestrated the schemes while Jagmeet managed the transactions, with the latter previously serving short jail terms for similar offenses. Six other fraud cases are also registered against Jagmeet, a senior police officer confirmed.

