RAF Women Jawans Injured in Bus Accident on Jansath Road
A bus carrying women jawans of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and a constable crashed into a road divider, injuring all 13 occupants. The driver supposedly fell asleep, leading to the accident. The injured were quickly taken to Muzaffarnagar Medical College for treatment.
A bus carrying twelve women jawans of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and a constable was involved in an accident on Jansath Road, leaving all onboard injured, according to the police.
Naimandi Police Station official Dinesh Chandra Baghel stated that the injured individuals were identified as Seema, Sushila, Moni, Sangita, Anita, Nidhi, Santosh, Rekha, Krishana, Pushpa, Usha, Resha, and driver Munnilal.
The RAF personnel were returning from kanwar duty when the driver possibly fell asleep, causing the bus to veer into the road divider. Munnilal, the driver, suffered a leg fracture, while the others sustained minor injuries. The injured were swiftly transported to Muzaffarnagar Medical College for medical attention.
