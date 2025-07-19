Impeachment Calls Intensify: Justice Varma and Yadav Under Scrutiny
Amid allegations of corruption and integrity concerns, political leaders demand the impeachment of Justices Yashwant Varma and Shekhar Yadav. Justice Varma faces scrutiny over unaccounted cash found at his residence, while Justice Yadav is in the spotlight for alleged anti-constitutional remarks. Parliament debates these crucial judicial matters alongside extending President's Rule in Manipur.
In a dramatic development, political leaders are rallying for the impeachment of Justices Yashwant Varma and Shekhar Yadav, citing serious concerns over alleged corruption and integrity issues.
Justice Varma is embroiled in controversy after unaccounted cash was allegedly discovered at his Delhi residence, a claim he fervently denies. Concurrently, Justice Yadav is accused of making remarks counter to constitutional principles, prompting mounting calls for his removal.
As these debates unfold, Parliament is also set to extend the President's Rule in Manipur, amidst criticisms regarding the Prime Minister's inaction on the state's governance challenges.
