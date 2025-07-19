Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: US-Venezuelan Detainee Swap

Venezuela released ten detained US citizens and permanent residents in exchange for the return of over 250 Venezuelan migrants deported to El Salvador. This three-country deal is a diplomatic success for Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, aiding President Trump's efforts to bring Americans home. The complex swap has faced international scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

On Friday, Venezuela released 10 imprisoned American citizens and permanent residents in a complex deal that also saw over 250 Venezuelan migrants deported to El Salvador under Trump return home. This intricate diplomatic agreement reportedly strengthens the position of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and aligns with President Trump's objectives.

The detainee swap, firmly backed by El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, is seen as a significant victory for all three leaders involved. Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked Bukele for his cooperation, while Maduro hailed the day as a triumph for Venezuelans returning home, emphasizing the harsh conditions they faced in Salvadoran prisons.

Critics have denounced the arrangement, questioning its legality and fairness. However, the agreement underscores a rare moment of collaboration between the opposing US and Venezuelan governments, even as tensions persist over human rights and political recognition.

