Tragedy Under the Flyover: Fatal Hit-and-Run in Prayagraj

A heartbreaking incident took place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, leading to the death of an elderly woman and injuries to two others. The women were tragically run over by a speeding car while they slept under a flyover near Ambedkar Crossing.

The police, represented by ACP Shyamjeet Pramil Singh, reported that the accident occurred on Friday night. All three victims were rushed to SRN Hospital, but 65-year-old Chamoli Devi succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

In the aftermath, the perpetrator managed to flee, leaving the vehicle behind. Authorities have registered a case at the Civil Lines police station, impounded the car, and formed two teams to apprehend the driver. The deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)