Biren Singh's Call to Action Against Northeast Drug Trafficking

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has highlighted the drug smuggling network in the Northeast as a critical threat to national security.

Singh expressed gratitude toward the Assam Rifles and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for capturing a significant drug consignment in Mizoram, valued at Rs 36.79 crore, through their cooperative efforts.

Emphasizing the need for continued vigilance, Singh urged authorities to target poppy cultivation in Manipur, which he described as central to the drug trade, advocating for a sustained and united approach to combat narco-terrorism across the region.

