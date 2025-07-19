Left Menu

Biren Singh's Call to Action Against Northeast Drug Trafficking

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh warned of the drug smuggling network in Northeast India as a national threat. He praised the Assam Rifles and NCB for a major drug bust in Mizoram but stressed the need for intensified efforts, particularly targeting poppy cultivation in Manipur.

Updated: 19-07-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has highlighted the drug smuggling network in the Northeast as a critical threat to national security.

Singh expressed gratitude toward the Assam Rifles and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for capturing a significant drug consignment in Mizoram, valued at Rs 36.79 crore, through their cooperative efforts.

Emphasizing the need for continued vigilance, Singh urged authorities to target poppy cultivation in Manipur, which he described as central to the drug trade, advocating for a sustained and united approach to combat narco-terrorism across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

