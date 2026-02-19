Mizoram's Digital Leap: First Fully Connected State?
Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced plans to establish Mizoram as India's first fully digital state, focusing on improving mobile and internet connectivity across the region, with BSNL's assistance. Efforts include using AI for Mizo language translation to bridge cultural divides, aiming for inclusive digital integration.
In a bold move towards digital transformation, Chief Minister Lalduhoma declared Mizoram's ambition to become India's first fully digital state. Speaking during the budget session, he revealed active talks with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to enhance connectivity.
The Chief Minister assured efforts to include all villages in the digital network, with only 20 remaining without connection. Once executed, Mizoram will be fully integrated with mobile and internet infrastructure, marking a national milestone.
Additionally, the state is exploring Artificial Intelligence applications to enhance Mizo language translations, promoting cultural inclusivity. ICT Minister Vanlalthlana noted that 54 villages still lack connectivity, but efforts under the '4G saturation project' aim to rectify this.
