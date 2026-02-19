Mizoram Assembly Passes Bill to Safeguard Public Land

The Mizoram assembly has approved a new bill designed to tighten the legal framework surrounding the unauthorized occupation of government and community lands. The Mizoram (Prevention of Public Land Encroachment) Bill, 2026, proposed by Land Revenue and Settlement Minister B Lalchhanzova, seeks to replace the outdated Mizoram Prevention of Government Land Encroachment Act from 2001.

Minister Lalchhanzova highlighted that the 2001 Act was limited in scope, with a narrow definition of 'government land,' failing to protect village council lands, community playgrounds, and grazing areas. Such lands often suffered from encroachments, leading to asset loss and conflict, hindering planned development.

The newly accepted bill offers comprehensive definitions of public land, introduces clearer procedures, graded penalties, and a structured adjudication process. It aims to prevent unauthorized occupation, ensuring public land is not used for private benefit, bringing a robust change to enhance enforcement and safeguard communal assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)