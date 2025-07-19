Tragic Incidents in Patna's Neighborhoods: Ongoing Probes
A 70-year-old woman named Shanti was found dead in her Patna home, suspected to be murdered. Preliminary investigations suggest the murderers were acquaintances. Additionally, a separate shooting incident in Bahadurpur injured another woman. Both cases are under investigation by local authorities.
A 70-year-old woman, identified as Shanti, was discovered dead in her residence located in Patna's Adarsh Nagar locality on Saturday. According to the police, the case is suspected to be a murder.
Preliminary assessments suggest that her assailants were familiar with her. Patna City SP (West), Bhanu Pratap Singh, noted that while this appears to be a murder, the precise motives and details will become clearer after a comprehensive investigation.
Meanwhile, another woman sustained gunshot injuries during a firefight between two groups in Bahadurpur. She has been hospitalized and is in a stable condition, as police continue to investigate the shooting incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
