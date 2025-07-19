UP Police Bust Major Illegal Conversion Racket - 10 Arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police announced the breakdown of a large illegal religious conversion and radicalization network, culminating in the arrest of ten individuals from six different states this Saturday.

The investigation, initially launched in Agra following the mysterious disappearance of two sisters, aged 33 and 18, exposed a gang allegedly involved in coercive conversions. The alarming revelation included claims of the sisters undergoing radicalization, with elements linked to ISIS operations. Details emerged after one sister was discovered to have a social media profile disturbing showing a girl brandishing an AK 47, police officials disclosed.

With further evidence pointing towards international funding from the US and Canada, law enforcement officials arrested suspects from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Delhi. Highlighting the significant threat posed by the syndicate, the UP Police's Special Task Force and Anti-Terror Squad have been brought into the ongoing investigation, part of 'Mission Asmita,' aimed at dismantling these illicit networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)