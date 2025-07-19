Left Menu

Global Unrest: Headlines from Around the World

Current world news highlights include Congo and M23 rebels aiming for a peace deal, deadly boat capsizing in Vietnam, legal actions against Jair Bolsonaro, and geopolitical tensions involving Syria, Israel, and Russia. Also in focus are diplomatic developments, drone attacks, and major international lawsuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:25 IST
Global Unrest: Headlines from Around the World
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid global tensions, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have slated an August 18 date for signing a peace agreement in Doha, Qatar. This development signals progress following months of Qatari-mediated negotiations since April.

In Vietnam, tragedy struck as a tourist boat carrying 53 people capsized in Halong Bay due to storm-induced weather conditions, leading to three fatalities as state media reported.

Furthermore, Brazil faces internal turmoil as its Supreme Court issued search and seizure orders against former President Jair Bolsonaro amidst allegations of foreign collusion. In parallel, U.S.-Brazil relations soured as Washington imposed visa restrictions on key judicial figures.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025