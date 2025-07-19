Global Unrest: Headlines from Around the World
Current world news highlights include Congo and M23 rebels aiming for a peace deal, deadly boat capsizing in Vietnam, legal actions against Jair Bolsonaro, and geopolitical tensions involving Syria, Israel, and Russia. Also in focus are diplomatic developments, drone attacks, and major international lawsuits.
Amid global tensions, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 rebel group have slated an August 18 date for signing a peace agreement in Doha, Qatar. This development signals progress following months of Qatari-mediated negotiations since April.
In Vietnam, tragedy struck as a tourist boat carrying 53 people capsized in Halong Bay due to storm-induced weather conditions, leading to three fatalities as state media reported.
Furthermore, Brazil faces internal turmoil as its Supreme Court issued search and seizure orders against former President Jair Bolsonaro amidst allegations of foreign collusion. In parallel, U.S.-Brazil relations soured as Washington imposed visa restrictions on key judicial figures.
