Tragedy in Niger: Indian Migrant Worker Killed in Terrorist Attack

Ganesh Karmali, a migrant worker from Jharkhand, was killed in a terrorist attack in Niger's Dosso region. Efforts are underway to bring his body back to India. The Indian Embassy in Niger is aiding this process as the family seeks compensation and support from the employer and state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:44 IST
An Indian migrant worker from Jharkhand, identified as Ganesh Karmali, was tragically killed during a terrorist attack in the Dosso region of Niger, officials confirmed. This incident has sparked efforts to repatriate his body for last rites in his hometown.

Karmali, a resident of Bokaro district's Karipani village, fell victim to crossfire between police and terrorists on July 15, approximately 130 km from the capital, Niamey. The Indian Embassy has been notified, and the process of returning the body is underway.

The dead worker's family is seeking justice and financial compensation. A request for Rs 50 lakh has been lodged with his employer, while the state government has pledged an additional Rs 5 lakh under a migrant security scheme. The embassy's cooperation is crucial in expediting the return process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

