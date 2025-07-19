Uttarakhand Secures ₹1 Lakh Cr Investment, Paves Way for Green, Spiritual Growth

Uttarakhand, the sacred land known as Dev Bhoomi, has taken a giant leap toward becoming a vibrant economic and spiritual hub with the realization of ₹1 lakh crore worth of investments. Addressing the Uttarakhand Investment Festival – 2025 in Dehradun, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah hailed the achievement as a “mountain-conquering feat,” symbolizing the transformation of a hilly, landlocked state into a magnet for investment, innovation, and infrastructure-led growth.

The event also marked the inauguration and foundation laying of development projects worth ₹1,271 crore. Dignitaries such as Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Union Minister of State Ajay Tamta, and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev joined in commemorating the milestone.

From MoUs to Milestones: Turning Vision into Reality

Recalling the 2023 Global Investors Summit where MoUs worth ₹3.56 lakh crore were signed, Shri Amit Shah praised the Dhami-led state government for translating commitment into reality. With over ₹1 lakh crore worth of projects now operational or underway, Uttarakhand has proven its credibility as an investment-friendly destination—even amid the logistical and geographic challenges of mountainous terrain.

This influx of capital has already created 81,000 direct jobs, with another 2.5 lakh expected through ancillary industries, many in Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns. The result is not just economic upliftment but a wave of decentralized development that supports local entrepreneurship and workforce expansion across the state.

Policy Stability and Visionary Leadership: The 'Double Engine' Advantage

Shri Shah credited the success to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s “double engine” governance model—an alignment between the Centre and the state delivering seamless policy, execution, and funding. He emphasized that industrialization in Uttarakhand has not compromised environmental sensitivity, adding that the government has ensured balanced development with ecological consciousness.

The Union Minister lauded Chief Minister Dhami’s leadership style, marked by transparency, policy clarity, and fast implementation. Policies introduced for tourism, start-ups, AYUSH, film, and services sectors, along with a single-window clearance system, have attracted investors and simplified bureaucratic processes.

Infrastructure Boom: All-Weather Roads, Ropeways & Export Zones

Highlighting the Modi government’s commitment to national and regional infrastructure, Shri Shah detailed the scale of work accomplished:

60% increase in national highway length since 2014.

8 lakh kilometers of new rural roads constructed.

45,000 kilometers of railway electrification completed.

88 new airports built , boosting regional connectivity.

Inland water cargo movement has risen 11-fold.

In Uttarakhand specifically:

Construction of all-weather roads to the Char Dham is nearly complete, after legal hurdles were overcome with Government of India’s legal support.

Govind Ghat to Hemkund Sahib Ropeway (₹2,700 crore) and Sonprayag-Kedarnath Ropeway (₹4,000 crore) are underway, expected to make spiritual tourism a year-round phenomenon.

Development of Plug-and-Play industrial zones in Haridwar, Dehradun, and Udham Singh Nagar.

Establishment of International Container Depots to enhance export and logistics capacity.

Spirituality, Heritage, and Ayurveda: Pillars of Sustainable Tourism

Calling Uttarakhand a land where “one Jyotirlinga, two Shakti Peeths, four Dhams, Panch Kedar, and Sapt Badri” converge, Shri Shah outlined a powerful vision—one that marries economic progress with cultural preservation. Under Modi’s leadership, the Centre has emphasized not just infrastructure, but “infrastructure rooted in identity.”

Sectors like Ayurveda, yoga, organic farming, and natural therapies—deeply embedded in Uttarakhand’s culture—are being revived with commercial viability. These will be the growth engines of the next decade, both for tourism and rural livelihoods. Global demand for wellness tourism and organic living makes Uttarakhand a strategic player in India’s soft power diplomacy.

Data-Driven Impact: Fiscal Flows, Job Creation, and Poverty Alleviation

Shri Shah provided a comparative breakdown of central support:

From 2004 to 2014 , the opposition-led Centre gave ₹53,000 crore to Uttarakhand.

From 2014 to 2024 , the Modi government allocated ₹1.86 lakh crore — a 3.5X increase .

Additionally, ₹31,000 crore for roads, ₹40,000 crore for rail, and ₹100 crore for airports have been infused.

Under Modi's leadership, welfare and development have gone hand-in-hand:

80 crore Indians now receive 5 kg free food grains .

Ayushman Bharat has provided ₹5 lakh health coverage to millions.

16 crore households now have tap water connections .

12 crore toilets , 13 crore LPG connections , and 4 crore homes have transformed living standards.

25 crore Indians lifted out of poverty, showcasing inclusive growth.

Uttarakhand and Viksit Bharat@2047: A Shared Destiny

Drumming up enthusiasm for the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, Shri Shah asserted that India cannot become fully developed without the development of small and eastern states like Uttarakhand. The state's unique blend of ecology, culture, and spirituality gives it an advantage in sectors from ecotourism to wellness and alternative medicine.

He urged opposition parties to support rather than obstruct development initiatives. “When the state is progressing, every political party must support its journey,” he said, adding that politics must take a backseat when people’s futures are at stake.

A Model of Faith-Rooted Growth

The Uttarakhand Investment Festival 2025 symbolizes not just economic achievement but a holistic development model that binds heritage with progress, employment with ecology, and infrastructure with culture. As Uttarakhand carves its unique niche within Modi’s national vision, it stands poised to become both India’s spiritual sanctuary and its rising economic frontier.