CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Champions Jointness, Aatmanirbharta at DSSC Wellington

In a significant move reinforcing India’s push for joint military preparedness and strategic self-reliance, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu on July 19, 2025. The visit served as a platform for introspection, education, and future readiness as he addressed officers of the 81st Staff Course, permanent staff, and station officers of Wellington Cantonment.

The event showcased the Indian Armed Forces’ growing focus on Tri-Services integration, operational synergy, and transformational military reforms, aligning with national ambitions of becoming a self-reliant defense power under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Tri-Service Synergy in Spotlight: Lessons from Operation Sindoor

General Chauhan’s address centered around the lessons and outcomes of Operation Sindoor, a landmark joint military operation executed by the Indian Armed Forces in recent times. While details of the operation remain classified, it is widely recognized within military circles for its exemplary demonstration of inter-service coordination, logistics harmonization, and precision warfare in multi-domain environments.

In his lecture, the CDS emphasized:

The critical role of joint planning and command structures.

Rapid interoperability between the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The need to rehearse and institutionalize multi-theatre operations.

Strategic agility in response to emerging hybrid threats.

General Chauhan hailed Operation Sindoor as a textbook example of integrated warfare, reflecting India’s growing proficiency in modern military doctrine and battle-readiness in contested theatres.

Fostering Military Integration: Curriculum Meets Command

Following his address to the officers, General Chauhan interacted with the faculty and permanent staff of DSSC, engaging in deep discussions about doctrinal evolution, the college’s curriculum, and training priorities. He stressed the necessity for:

Holistic understanding of modern warfare, including cyber, space, and information domains.

Cross-pollination of perspectives from all services, ensuring interoperability at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels.

Preparing officers to work under joint theatre commands, a core objective of India's ongoing military reforms.

General Chauhan underscored the long-term vision of the Integrated Theatre Command (ITC) initiative, aimed at reshaping India’s warfighting approach by organizing the services into operational commands based on geography or function.

Deep Purple Division: Institutionalizing Jointness at DSSC

The CDS was also briefed by DSSC Commandant Lt Gen Virendra Vats on the current training methodology of the institution. A key highlight was the Deep Purple Division, a transformative academic and operational framework created within DSSC to:

Promote Tri-Service learning and collaboration.

Conduct wargames and joint exercises simulating real-world contingencies.

Serve as an incubator for joint doctrines and tactical innovations.

Named symbolically to represent the convergence of Army (green), Navy (blue), and Air Force (sky blue)—Deep Purple is now a cornerstone of DSSC’s integrated curriculum.

The Commandant detailed how the 81st Staff Course has embedded themes of jointness, strategic foresight, and global military diplomacy into its pedagogy.

The 81st Staff Course: A Nexus of Global Military Learning

The ongoing 45-week 81st Staff Course is one of India’s premier professional military education programs. It includes 500 officers, among whom 45 belong to armed forces from 35 friendly foreign nations, symbolizing India’s commitment to regional and global defense partnerships.

This exchange not only enhances strategic diplomacy but also positions India as a thought leader in multi-domain military education. The curriculum integrates lessons in:

Military strategy and operational art.

International humanitarian law and civil-military relations.

Geopolitical analysis and regional security dynamics.

Leadership, ethics, and strategic communication.

Such comprehensive exposure aims to equip officers for higher command and staff roles in future operational and planning assignments.

Embracing Aatmanirbharta in Defence Capability Development

In alignment with India's national ambition for Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), General Chauhan encouraged faculty and officers to continuously align military training with indigenous capability development. He urged the DSSC community to:

Study and recommend adoption of indigenous weapons platforms and technologies.

Cultivate strategic research into the employment of Indian-made systems in varied conflict scenarios.

Bridge academia and field realities to evolve India-specific doctrines and logistics systems.

This aligns with the government's push to promote Indian defense manufacturing, research, and innovation through initiatives like Make in India, Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), and increased private sector participation.

Shaping Future Warriors for a Joint Tomorrow

General Anil Chauhan’s visit to DSSC reaffirmed the institution’s pivotal role in shaping India’s next generation of joint military leaders. His call for embracing jointness, capability building, and indigenous innovation struck a resonant chord among the attending officers and faculty.

As India continues to recalibrate its defense doctrine in response to evolving security threats, institutions like DSSC remain central to cultivating strategic leadership, inter-service cohesion, and forward-looking military education. The integration of foreign officers in its curriculum only enhances its stature as a hub of regional military diplomacy and knowledge exchange.