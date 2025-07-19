Bihar Expands Polling Stations with Special Intensive Revision
The Bihar government has announced the creation of over 12,000 new polling stations, raising the total to 90,712. This expansion is based on the Election Commission's guidance and aims to better accommodate voters. A list of new stations has been shared with political parties, and the process covers 95.92% of voters.
In a move to accommodate the growing number of voters, the Bihar government announced the establishment of over 12,000 new polling stations, as guided by the Election Commission's recommendations. This initiative elevates the total number of polling stations in the state to 90,712, a significant increase from the previous total.
The newly formed polling stations are strategically set up within the same premises as the existing ones or in their vicinity. A detailed district-wise list has been shared with registered political parties to ensure transparency and ease of access.
The process, which aimed to address the voter distribution efficiently, is reported to have reached 95.92% of the electorate. The Election Commission's deadline for this revision is nearing, with only six days remaining. The initiative also noted that 41.64 lakh voters were not found at their registered address, due to various reasons including death.
