Left Menu

Bihar Expands Polling Stations with Special Intensive Revision

The Bihar government has announced the creation of over 12,000 new polling stations, raising the total to 90,712. This expansion is based on the Election Commission's guidance and aims to better accommodate voters. A list of new stations has been shared with political parties, and the process covers 95.92% of voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:10 IST
Bihar Expands Polling Stations with Special Intensive Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to accommodate the growing number of voters, the Bihar government announced the establishment of over 12,000 new polling stations, as guided by the Election Commission's recommendations. This initiative elevates the total number of polling stations in the state to 90,712, a significant increase from the previous total.

The newly formed polling stations are strategically set up within the same premises as the existing ones or in their vicinity. A detailed district-wise list has been shared with registered political parties to ensure transparency and ease of access.

The process, which aimed to address the voter distribution efficiently, is reported to have reached 95.92% of the electorate. The Election Commission's deadline for this revision is nearing, with only six days remaining. The initiative also noted that 41.64 lakh voters were not found at their registered address, due to various reasons including death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025