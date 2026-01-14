Left Menu

VVMC's Voting Day Perk: Discounted Haircuts for Voters

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) is incentivizing civic duty by offering a 25% haircut discount to voters. Partnered with the Vasai Hairdressers Association, the initiative seeks to boost participation in the January 15 polls by rewarding citizens with showing proof of voting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:43 IST
The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) introduced an innovative initiative for the upcoming civic polls on January 15. By collaborating with the Vasai Hairdressers Association, the VVMC is offering voters a 25% discount on haircuts as a reward for participating in the democratic process.

Voters who present their inked fingerprints at participating salons will receive the discount, according to the VVMC's official release. The corporation aims to make polling day a ''festival of democracy'' by incentivizing responsible civic engagement.

This scheme motivates eligible voters to participate, ensuring a vibrant democratic process within the municipal limits. The VVMC encourages citizens to exercise their voting rights confidently and with enthusiasm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

