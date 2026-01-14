Left Menu

BMC Elections: Voters Gear Up with a Dozen ID Options

In the upcoming BMC elections, voters can use their voter ID or one of 12 alternative identification documents to cast their ballots. The polls, featuring 1,700 candidates, will be held across 227 civic wards. Special provisions have been planned for those with disabilities, including cleanliness and water facilities.

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections approach, voters are reminded to bring either their voter photo ID or one of 12 alternative identity documents approved by the State Election Commission. These options include passports, Aadhaar cards, and government-issued photo IDs.

Polling stations across 227 civic wards will be active from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM on Thursday, with vote counting scheduled for Friday. The elections see 1,700 candidates vying, with a substantial voter base of over 10 million people, including both men and women.

Efforts are being made to accommodate all voters, especially individuals with disabilities. Additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Joshi has directed officials to ensure necessary facilities are available, emphasizing clean environments and access to water at polling centers.

