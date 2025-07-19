UP Police Bust Major Religious Conversion Racket
The Uttar Pradesh Police uncovered a large-scale illegal religious conversion racket, arresting 10 suspects across six states. The operation began in March with the disappearance of two sisters in Agra, who were allegedly coerced into conversion. Links to international funding and radicalization were found.
The Uttar Pradesh Police announced they have successfully dismantled a significant illegal religious conversion network, resulting in the arrest of 10 individuals from across six states. The investigation originated after two sisters vanished in Agra, sparking suspicions of coercion into religious conversion.
According to Agra Commissioner of Police Deepak Kumar, the sisters were allegedly ensnared in a 'love jihad' and radicalization plot, with connections to American and Canadian financial support. The arrests spanned various states, including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
These arrests form part of 'Mission Asmita', targeting networks involved in illegal conversion and radicalization. The methods employed by the accused resemble ISIS tactics, prompting the involvement of specialized UP Police units like the STF and ATS to further the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
