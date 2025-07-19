Left Menu

Theft and Vandalism Strike Sangeeta Bijlani's Farmhouse

Authorities are probing a robbery at Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse in Maval tehsil. Two fingerprints have been collected for analysis. The intruders allegedly stole cash, damaged property, and disconnected the CCTV DVR. Bijlani's associate has lodged a complaint, and police are determining the robbery's precise date.

Updated: 19-07-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 23:29 IST
Theft and Vandalism Strike Sangeeta Bijlani's Farmhouse
Pune police are investigating a robbery at the Maval tehsil farmhouse of Sangeeta Bijlani, police officials confirmed Saturday. The culprits allegedly stole Rs 50,000 and a television worth Rs 7,000, besides damaging other household items.

Upon her visit after four months, Bijlani discovered her property had been vandalized. A forensic team collected samples, and two fingerprints have been retrieved, potentially offering a lead. 'The prints could belong to the perpetrators or someone else present with Bijlaniji,' stated Lonavala Rural police inspector Dinesh Tayde.

The property's CCTV DVR was disconnected, but has been recovered for analysis. Mohammad Mujeeb Khan, associated with ex-cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, filed the complaint on Bijlani's behalf. Investigations to determine the exact date of the incident are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

