Ceasefire Brings Temporary Peace to Sweida Amid Conflict

A ceasefire was enforced in Sweida, Syria, where clashes between Druze community members and Bedouin tribes had persisted for nearly a week. Syrian security forces intervened, leading to the halt of hostilities and clearing the area of tribal fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 02:28 IST
A fragile ceasefire was brokered in the embattled city of Sweida, Syria, after nearly a week of violent confrontations between the local Druze community and Bedouin tribes. The tensions, which spiraled into significant clashes, prompted Syrian security forces to step in and enforce peace.

The interior ministry confirmed the deployment of security personnel in the southern region, aiming to restore calm in the aftermath of days of factional conflict. The troops successfully halted hostilities on Saturday and vacated the area of Bedouin tribal fighters.

The government expressed its commitment to maintaining stability and preventing further violence in regions plagued by frequent intra-community disputes, emphasizing the critical need for ongoing dialogue among local groups.

