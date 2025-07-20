Left Menu

U.S. Aid Cuts Leave Global Water and Sanitation Projects in Limbo

The Trump administration’s significant cuts to foreign aid have left multiple water and sanitation projects incomplete worldwide, posing risks for intended beneficiaries. As aid slashes continue, countries like Nepal and Lebanon strive to self-fund project completions, while some regions face increased disease and humanitarian challenges due to the halted initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 02:33 IST
U.S. Aid Cuts Leave Global Water and Sanitation Projects in Limbo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The decision by the Trump administration to drastically reduce U.S. foreign aid has led to the suspension of numerous water and sanitation projects globally, a Reuters investigation reveals. This move has left many of these initiatives half-finished, exposing populations to significant health and safety risks.

Reuters discovered 21 stalled projects in 16 countries after interviewing multiple sources familiar with the infrastructure plans. The cuts, which have withdrawn hundreds of millions of dollars since January, have left construction sites with abandoned materials and incomplete works, as informed by U.S. and local officials.

The consequences are dire: in countries like Mali, Nepal, Lebanon, and Kenya, communities are struggling without the promised water infrastructure. Meanwhile, bipartisan critiques indicate that the aid cuts could result in an additional 14 million deaths by 2030, challenging the Trump administration's rationale for emphasizing domestic spending over international aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
2
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
3
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025