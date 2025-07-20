U.S. Aid Cuts Leave Global Water and Sanitation Projects in Limbo

The decision by the Trump administration to drastically reduce U.S. foreign aid has led to the suspension of numerous water and sanitation projects globally, a Reuters investigation reveals. This move has left many of these initiatives half-finished, exposing populations to significant health and safety risks.

Reuters discovered 21 stalled projects in 16 countries after interviewing multiple sources familiar with the infrastructure plans. The cuts, which have withdrawn hundreds of millions of dollars since January, have left construction sites with abandoned materials and incomplete works, as informed by U.S. and local officials.

The consequences are dire: in countries like Mali, Nepal, Lebanon, and Kenya, communities are struggling without the promised water infrastructure. Meanwhile, bipartisan critiques indicate that the aid cuts could result in an additional 14 million deaths by 2030, challenging the Trump administration's rationale for emphasizing domestic spending over international aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)