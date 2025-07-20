Left Menu

Sectarian Strife in Sweida: A Tense Unrest in Syria

Sectarian clashes have intensified in Syria's predominantly Druze region of Sweida, highlighting challenges faced by the Islamist-led government. Despite efforts to restore peace, violence between Druze and Bedouin tribes continues, drawing in neighboring Israel. Interim President Sharaa seeks a United Syria amid complex regional dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 02:47 IST
Sectarian Strife in Sweida: A Tense Unrest in Syria

Sectarian violence has intensified in Syria's Sweida, predominantly home to the Druze minority, as clashes between Druze and Bedouin tribes escalate. Efforts to cease hostilities have proven challenging for the Islamist-led government, following nearly a week of bloodshed that has involved hundreds of casualties.

Despite a ceasefire announced by the Syrian presidency, the situation remains volatile. The friction has drawn in Israel, further complicating the government's task of regaining control. Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa accuses Israel of exacerbating tensions, indicating the presence of 'Arab and American' mediation aimed at restoring calm.

Amidst this turmoil, the local hospital in Sweida is overwhelmed with casualties, highlighting the severe humanitarian impact. As allegations and counter-claims ensue regarding the motivations behind the violence, the international community calls for unity and an inclusive Syrian identity to overcome the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

Maya Devi University: Shaping Futures from Rural Roots to Global Heights

 Global
2
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
3
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
4
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025