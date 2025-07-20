Left Menu

Tragic End in Agra: Kidnapped Boy Found in Rajasthan

The body of eight-year-old Abhay, kidnapped from Agra in April, was discovered in Rajasthan's Mania village. Police recovered the body and coordinated with Agra officials. Abhay, son of transport firm owner Vijay Pratap, was abducted with a ransom demand of Rs 80 lakh. Investigations continue for closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 20-07-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 08:43 IST
The tragic saga of an eight-year-old boy who was kidnapped in April reached a heartbreaking conclusion as his body was discovered in Rajasthan's Mania village, according to police reports.

The recovery, carried out by Rajasthan Police, was promptly communicated to the authorities in Agra, where the initial kidnapping occurred. The young victim, identified as Abhay, was the son of Vijay Pratap, a transport firm owner from Vijay Nagar.

Details reveal that Abhay, a Class 1 student, vanished while playing outside his home. Shortly after, his family was shaken by a ransom note demanding Rs 80 lakh for his safe return. Assistant Commissioner of Police Amardeep Lal stated efforts are ongoing to solve the case.

