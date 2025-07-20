Left Menu

Bihar Expands Polling Infrastructure with Over 12,000 New Stations

The Bihar government has established more than 12,000 new polling stations, increasing the total to over 90,000 as per Election Commission's recommendations. This move is part of a special intensive revision to ensure no station has more than 1,200 electors, with most new stations located near existing ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-07-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 09:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has announced the creation of over 12,000 new polling stations in the state, as advised by the Election Commission. This expansion is a part of a special intensive revision drive aimed at improving electoral processes.

According to a statement released by the election department, the number of polling stations in Bihar has surged from 77,895 to 90,712, following the establishment of 12,817 new stations. Among these, 12,479 have been set up within the same premises as existing stations, while others are nearby.

The Election Commission, in a notification dated June 25, had instructed officials to evaluate the need for new stations, ensuring no single station serves more than 1,200 electors without special permission. With six days left before the July 25 deadline, the Commission reports 95.92% voter coverage, despite 41.64 lakh registered voters not being found at their provided addresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

