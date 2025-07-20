Bihar Expands Polling Infrastructure with Over 12,000 New Stations

The Bihar government has announced the creation of over 12,000 new polling stations in the state, as advised by the Election Commission. This expansion is a part of a special intensive revision drive aimed at improving electoral processes.

According to a statement released by the election department, the number of polling stations in Bihar has surged from 77,895 to 90,712, following the establishment of 12,817 new stations. Among these, 12,479 have been set up within the same premises as existing stations, while others are nearby.

The Election Commission, in a notification dated June 25, had instructed officials to evaluate the need for new stations, ensuring no single station serves more than 1,200 electors without special permission. With six days left before the July 25 deadline, the Commission reports 95.92% voter coverage, despite 41.64 lakh registered voters not being found at their provided addresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)